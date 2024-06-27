Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 482 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.26 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $129.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.