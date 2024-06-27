Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $193.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.42 and its 200 day moving average is $174.66.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

