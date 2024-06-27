Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

