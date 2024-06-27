Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Down 6.2%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.52. 197,170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 654,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TNGX. Guggenheim raised Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. Analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tango Therapeutics

In related news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $456,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 483,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 198,000 shares of company stock worth $1,469,970 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. Mass General Brigham Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,812,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $997,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 247,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,754,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,760,000 after buying an additional 564,971 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Recommended Stories

