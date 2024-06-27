TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Shares Gap Down to $129.34

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $129.34, but opened at $120.45. TD SYNNEX shares last traded at $121.74, with a volume of 222,193 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.55.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.49.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,908,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,041.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 33,158.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 23.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $79,506,000. Lind Value II ApS purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $77,858,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $57,981,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

