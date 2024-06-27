The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Increased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $342.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $339.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.67.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC lowered their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

