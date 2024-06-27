The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Cut by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,473 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,923,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,428 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,038 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $110.54 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $111.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

