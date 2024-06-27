Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,517 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.1% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Meritage Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,284 shares of company stock worth $24,534,393 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $183.88 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $184.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.36. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.69.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

