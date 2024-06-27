Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.25

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 73142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

Tokio Marine Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of -0.90.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

