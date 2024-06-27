TomoChain (TOMO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.50 Million

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. During the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. TomoChain has a total market cap of $35.14 million and approximately $9.50 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,830,754 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @buildonviction and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official website is viction.xyz.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viction (VIC), formerly TomoChain, is a layer-1 blockchain emphasizing a user-centric approach with zero-gas transactions, speed, security, and scalability. It supports EVM-compatible smart contracts and promotes the use of decentralized applications and token issuance. Founded by Long Vuong, Viction is designed to make Web3 more accessible and convenient for a broad range of users. Its introduction of the TRC25 token standard reflects its commitment to user-friendliness and innovation in the blockchain sector.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TomoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TomoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

