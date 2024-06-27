Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Trading Up 3.9%

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.95 and last traded at $30.95. 20,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 75,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd.

View Our Latest Report on Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $151.46 million for the quarter.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tootsie Roll Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.