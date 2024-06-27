Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.03

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.03 and last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 76869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $561.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 4th quarter worth $4,111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 27,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

About Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

