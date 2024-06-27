TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $66.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $156.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average of $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTE. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

