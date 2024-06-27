TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) VP Tony Sanchez Sells 6,940 Shares

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $131,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

TTMI stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $570.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.01 million. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 203,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,927 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,097,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.