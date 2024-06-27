UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Up 0.1%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.04. 1,432,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 9,840,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PATH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Macquarie cut shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

UiPath Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.84 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 22.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in UiPath by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in UiPath by 17.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 61,688 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in UiPath by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,584 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 103,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in UiPath by 2.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,838 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

