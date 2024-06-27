UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Price Target Increased to $199.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $199.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.25.

UniFirst Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $176.04 on Thursday. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $149.58 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.22.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.19). UniFirst had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $590.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total transaction of $1,746,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,558 shares in the company, valued at $13,898,081.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total value of $1,746,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,898,081.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $304,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,882. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in UniFirst by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in UniFirst by 5.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 16,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UniFirst

(Get Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also

