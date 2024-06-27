UNUS SED LEO 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $842,326.39 (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 27th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $5.30 billion and $842,326.39 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.72 or 0.00009363 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00116310 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,129,429 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,129,738.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.73227333 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,206,993.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.