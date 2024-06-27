Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $183.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

