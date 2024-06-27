Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 35,399 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 36,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 13,684 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

