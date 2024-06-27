Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 162.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $75.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $76.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.98.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.