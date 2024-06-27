Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 162.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BIV opened at $75.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $76.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.98.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
