Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $139,341,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,800,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,662,000 after buying an additional 299,689 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,654,000 after purchasing an additional 259,015 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $217.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.74.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

