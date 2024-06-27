Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Defined Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Defined Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.0% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $503.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $505.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $482.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.07.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

