Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.5% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,839,000 after acquiring an additional 223,940 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $161.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.03.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.