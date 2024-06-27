Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 557,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 2,314,181 shares.The stock last traded at $50.47 and had previously closed at $50.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -947.32%.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $231,512,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,218,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,076 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,297,000. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth approximately $56,815,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,967,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

