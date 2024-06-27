Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.54 and last traded at $41.47. Approximately 2,930,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 18,755,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.17.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $172.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 9,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 118,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 127,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.