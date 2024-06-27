Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Hits $3.80 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0546 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $11,713.08 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,088.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.26 or 0.00614282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00116291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00038322 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00271241 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00043648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00072250 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,690,272 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

