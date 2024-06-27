Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.12 and last traded at $89.63. Approximately 1,159,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,378,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Vertiv Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total value of $45,781,884.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,747,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

