Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.800-2.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Walgreens Boots Alliance also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.80-$2.95 EPS.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $31.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.07.

View Our Latest Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.