West Coast Financial LLC Has $20.24 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.5% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.9% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 263,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,510,000 after acquiring an additional 34,260 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 33.2% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 83,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,447,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,990,000 after purchasing an additional 292,544 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,284 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,393 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $183.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $184.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

