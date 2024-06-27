Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.79

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.79 and last traded at $39.72, with a volume of 444872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WES shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 16.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 13.1% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 143,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,953,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,997,000 after buying an additional 77,942 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

