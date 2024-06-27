WhiteCoin (XWC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $99,948.27

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 27th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $99,948.27 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00015388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.44 or 0.00116901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009402 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000160 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

