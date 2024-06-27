WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Director Olga Gonzalez Sells 90,396 Shares

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) Director Olga Gonzalez sold 90,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $91,299.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 495,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,142.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Olga Gonzalez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Olga Gonzalez sold 4,038 shares of WM Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $4,482.18.

WM Technology Trading Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $1.02 on Thursday. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WM Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,588 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in WM Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $4,685,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in WM Technology by 36.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,518,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 671,253 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in WM Technology by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 813,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 193,344 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in WM Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

