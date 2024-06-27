Wynnstay Group Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 5.60 (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Wynnstay Group Price Performance

WYN opened at GBX 386.40 ($4.90) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 373.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 366.91. Wynnstay Group has a 12-month low of GBX 296.55 ($3.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 560 ($7.10). The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02. The firm has a market cap of £89.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,293.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.60) target price on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.

