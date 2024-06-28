115 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Get Booking alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $4,009.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,737.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,616.64. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,624.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4,040.00.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 price target (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,902.54.

Get Our Latest Report on BKNG

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.