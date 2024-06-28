120 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Bought by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $486.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $445.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $448.04 and its 200-day moving average is $409.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.