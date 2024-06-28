3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Price Down 0.8%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $100.57 and last traded at $101.23. 488,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,800,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. UBS Group raised their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.80 and a 200 day moving average of $99.26.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

