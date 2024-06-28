43,845 Shares in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Acquired by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 244,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ring Energy Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.65. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.43.

Ring Energy Profile

Ring Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:REI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.42 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.