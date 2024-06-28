4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Trading Down 4.5% Following Insider Selling

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $20.83 and last traded at $21.01. Approximately 168,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 857,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Specifically, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $298,683.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,466,434.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $45,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,710.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $298,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,466,434.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,583 shares of company stock valued at $647,368 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.75% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. Analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,189,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,163,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 658,069 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,076.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 641,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 586,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,551,000 after acquiring an additional 473,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

