7,550 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,532,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Moody’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 392.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,285,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.50.

NYSE:MCO opened at $419.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $400.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.08. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $298.86 and a 1-year high of $428.79. The firm has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

