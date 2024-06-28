815 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Get Eaton alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $313.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.05 and a 200 day moving average of $291.63. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $345.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Eaton

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.