AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by PFS Partners LLC

PFS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $168.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $298.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

