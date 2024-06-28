ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 18,464 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 18,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $461,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 659,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,005 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $175,195.05.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ACR opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 2.02. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 90.61 and a quick ratio of 90.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

