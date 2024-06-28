Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Investment analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADUS. Stephens boosted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $114.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $120.53.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,215,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 683.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after buying an additional 48,146 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth $1,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

