Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 95.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,930 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after acquiring an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,726 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,092,000 after acquiring an additional 383,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $503.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.34. The stock has a market cap of $456.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $505.74.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

