AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Position Boosted by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Stock Performance

AER opened at $93.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $96.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.74.

AerCap Announces Dividend

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

