AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.18-3.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $790-820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.48 million. AeroVironment also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.180-3.490 EPS.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $177.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.79 and its 200 day moving average is $153.77. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $91.00 and a 52 week high of $224.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 0.46.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.22. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVAV

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.