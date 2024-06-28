AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.18-3.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $790-820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.48 million. AeroVironment also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.180-3.490 EPS.
AeroVironment Stock Down 7.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $177.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.79 and its 200 day moving average is $153.77. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $91.00 and a 52 week high of $224.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 0.46.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.22. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVAV
About AeroVironment
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AeroVironment
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.