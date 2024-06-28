Affiance Financial LLC Has $5.43 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $549.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.62. The stock has a market cap of $474.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $551.29.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

