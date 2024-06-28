Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Sells 107 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 133.4% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63.8% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,792,000 after purchasing an additional 139,866 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $549.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $551.29.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.