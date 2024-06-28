Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 76,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,547,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $856,867,000 after purchasing an additional 37,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 29,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $185.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $186.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Argus raised their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.69.

Get Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,284 shares of company stock worth $24,534,393. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.