Alexander Otto Sells 228,042 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Otto sold 228,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $3,217,672.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,268,286 shares in the company, valued at $243,655,515.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, June 24th, Alexander Otto sold 384,663 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $5,577,613.50.

On Thursday, June 20th, Alexander Otto sold 191,167 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $2,745,158.12.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Alexander Otto sold 82,984 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $1,194,969.60.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Alexander Otto sold 242,573 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $3,568,248.83.

On Monday, June 10th, Alexander Otto sold 91,778 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,336,287.68.

NYSE:SITC opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,339,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,531,000 after purchasing an additional 608,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 2.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,476,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,812,000 after buying an additional 384,823 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in SITE Centers by 403.8% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,794,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,885,000 after buying an additional 4,644,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,341,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,547,000 after buying an additional 43,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,267,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after acquiring an additional 111,547 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

