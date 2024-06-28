Alexander Otto Sells 228,042 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Otto sold 228,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $3,217,672.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,268,286 shares in the company, valued at $243,655,515.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Alexander Otto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 24th, Alexander Otto sold 384,663 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $5,577,613.50.
- On Thursday, June 20th, Alexander Otto sold 191,167 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $2,745,158.12.
- On Tuesday, June 18th, Alexander Otto sold 82,984 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $1,194,969.60.
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Alexander Otto sold 242,573 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $3,568,248.83.
- On Monday, June 10th, Alexander Otto sold 91,778 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,336,287.68.
SITE Centers Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE:SITC opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.63.
SITE Centers Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SITE Centers
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,339,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,531,000 after purchasing an additional 608,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 2.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,476,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,812,000 after buying an additional 384,823 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in SITE Centers by 403.8% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,794,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,885,000 after buying an additional 4,644,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,341,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,547,000 after buying an additional 43,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,267,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after acquiring an additional 111,547 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SITC
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
